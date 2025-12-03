Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $94.72, but opened at $78.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Pure Storage shares last traded at $70.02, with a volume of 5,558,630 shares changing hands.

PSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $230,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,266.99. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $528,978.42. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 62,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,391.78. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,311 shares of company stock valued at $29,728,890. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,812 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 275,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Trading Down 25.9%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 171.00, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The business had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

