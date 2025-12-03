Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. $RNA

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,625 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RNA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.24.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $2,497,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 305,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,278,256.45. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven George Hughes sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $105,015.86. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,737.18. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 110,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 0.3%

RNA stock opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.22). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.70% and a negative net margin of 2,634.59%.The firm had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 420.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

