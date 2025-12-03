Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Shares Up 8.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.07 and last traded at GBX 0.07. Approximately 48,334,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 43,851,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06.

Premier African Minerals Stock Up 3.2%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

