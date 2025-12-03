Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the bank on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th.

Popular has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Popular has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Popular to earn $11.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

NASDAQ BPOP traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.64. 195,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,659. Popular has a 1-year low of $78.23 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.40. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. Popular had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.63%.The company had revenue of $720.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Popular’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Popular news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $2,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 193,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,907,770. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $114,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,043.36. This trade represents a 27.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Popular by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,569,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,674,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,452 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,940,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Popular by 18.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,779,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after purchasing an additional 283,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

