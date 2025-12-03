Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 39.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Plato Income Maximiser Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $962.00 million, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Plato Income Maximiser alerts:

Plato Income Maximiser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Listed Investment Company

Receive News & Ratings for Plato Income Maximiser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Income Maximiser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.