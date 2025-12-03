Plan Group Financial LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

Plan Group Financial LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,543 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 1.2% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Plan Group Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. now owns 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 347.7% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

