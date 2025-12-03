Plan Group Financial LLC Acquires 11,549 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF $FMHI

Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $49.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

