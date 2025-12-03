Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $10.42 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 45,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 27,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $7,910,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,402,119 shares in the company, valued at $584,699,785.79. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 193,628 shares of company stock valued at $50,942,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Melius Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.06.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $315.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.67. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

