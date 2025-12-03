Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 157,126 Shares of Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 157,126 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Insmed worth $15,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Insmed by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $1,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 262,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,190,318.25. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $1,022,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,778.82. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,650 shares of company stock worth $41,063,785. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Insmed from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Insmed from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Insmed from $142.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Insmed from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on INSM

Insmed Price Performance

NASDAQ INSM opened at $206.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.52. Insmed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $212.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The business had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.