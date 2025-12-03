Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $5.97 Million in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Ralliant as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAL. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,477,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RAL. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralliant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Ralliant Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE RAL opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81. Ralliant Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $55.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 38.30.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $529.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Ralliant Profile

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

