Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Acquired by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,554 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $42,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. The trade was a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total transaction of $132,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,864,398.95. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,095,056 shares of company stock valued at $226,082,942. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.09.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.1%

PANW opened at $189.88 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $223.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.23. The firm has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

