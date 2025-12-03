Ora Banda Mining (ASX:OBM) Insider Peter Mansell Sells 8,050,760 Shares

Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM – Get Free Report) insider Peter Mansell sold 8,050,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.25, for a total value of A$10,063,450.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Ora Banda Mining Limited engages in the exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lithium, and base metal deposits, as well as sells gold. It holds 100 % interest in the Davyhurst Gold project that comprises 92 tenements covering an area of approximately 1,200 square kilometers located in North-West of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

