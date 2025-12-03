On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Trading 12.4% Higher – Here’s Why

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 224 and last traded at GBX 216.50. 2,965,582 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 860,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTB. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 330 to GBX 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 313 to GBX 293 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered On the Beach Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 330 to GBX 230 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 280.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 210.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 252.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £324.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 19 earnings per share for the quarter. On the Beach Group had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that On the Beach Group plc will post 17.3349938 earnings per share for the current year.

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.

