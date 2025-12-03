ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Up 6.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.76 and last traded at $54.6980. Approximately 1,903,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,496,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.12.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ON

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.16%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 32.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 62.3% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.