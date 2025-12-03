OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $2.43 Million in Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 17.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 25.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Wix.com from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $185.00 price target on Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

WIX opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.75. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $247.11.

Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

