OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $1.86 Million Stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. $ZIM

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,855 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 57,828 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.10% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,138 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 18.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 1.7%

ZIM stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 2.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.70 to $8.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.80 to $13.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

