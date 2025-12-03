OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Edison International $EIX

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 234.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,562,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,961,000 after buying an additional 145,358 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Edison International by 64.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 85,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 33,718 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Edison International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 364,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on Edison International in a report on Thursday, November 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Edison International Stock Down 1.6%

EIX stock opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $99,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,167.24. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.