Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.52 and last traded at $46.57, with a volume of 5365002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Nutanix from $76.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.13.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.62. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $670.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.23 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In related news, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $267,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,152. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $892,370.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 159,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at $263,938,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,626,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,005 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,279,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,117 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,102,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $86,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.