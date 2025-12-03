NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and traded as low as $1.02. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 64,795 shares changing hands.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3,791.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.
