NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and traded as low as $1.02. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 64,795 shares changing hands.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3,791.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBY. C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.

