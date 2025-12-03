Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 31,978 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,978 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wise Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wise Wealth Partners now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.31. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

