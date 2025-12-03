Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,929,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 534,897 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 506,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 298.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 285,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,649,000 after buying an additional 214,181 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,995,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 117,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN opened at $105.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.31. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.58 and a 52 week high of $112.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

