Norges Bank Takes Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,605,830 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $164,751,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,496 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Rocket Lab by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,021 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,902 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,208 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 128,335 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Rocket Lab by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Lab by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Baird R W raised shares of Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 45,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $2,229,848.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,320,291 shares in the company, valued at $64,654,650.27. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 874,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $41,988,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,057,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,799,250.89. This represents a 29.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 5,573,532 shares of company stock worth $274,301,358 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Rocket Lab stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of -110.26 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $155.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Rocket Lab’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

