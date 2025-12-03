Norges Bank Takes $152.85 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,699,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,854,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 29.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 4.8% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in Teradyne by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $199,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 94,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,031,963.40. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,324 shares of company stock worth $494,318 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Trading Up 5.7%

NASDAQ TER opened at $189.94 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $191.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.96.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TER. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 target price on shares of Teradyne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

About Teradyne



Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

