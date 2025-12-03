Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 848,443 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 848,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $159,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.95.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $169.92 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.73 and a fifty-two week high of $200.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.46.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

