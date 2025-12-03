Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,027,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $140,558,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 33.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 273,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 67,830 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 91,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 18,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.65 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -2,440.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

