Norges Bank Invests $128.86 Million in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 345,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $128,856,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 8,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Legacy Group acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $319.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.25. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $293.43 and a 52-week high of $455.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 40.26%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

