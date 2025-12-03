Norges Bank Invests $122.99 Million in Masco Corporation $MAS

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,910,972 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,990,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,872,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,673 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 16.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,791,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,859,000 after purchasing an additional 810,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,296,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,672 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Masco by 47.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Masco by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,882,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,972,000 after purchasing an additional 155,351 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco stock opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. Masco Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $82.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 1,317.38% and a net margin of 10.89%.The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Masco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

