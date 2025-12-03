Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 439,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $32,824,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $3,505,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $7,046,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.9%

LAD opened at $317.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.10 and a fifty-two week high of $405.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.97. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.21 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 26th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $317.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lithia Motors

About Lithia Motors

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.