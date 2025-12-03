Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 805,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 9.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 87.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Performance

Universal Display stock opened at $120.39 on Wednesday. Universal Display Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $166.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.16.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $139.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.56 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 38.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on OLED. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Display

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.