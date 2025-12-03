Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in On Holding AG $ONON

Norges Bank bought a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,663,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ON by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ON by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 6.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 173.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 46,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ON from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ON from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ON from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

ON Price Performance

NYSE ONON opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.16. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.