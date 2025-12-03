Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading 27.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) shot up 27.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,471,001 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 537% from the average session volume of 230,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Noble Mineral Exploration Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a current ratio of 14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.46.

About Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

