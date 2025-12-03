Nigel Stein Purchases 27,000 Shares of James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX) Stock

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Stein purchased 27,000 shares of James Hardie Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$30.05 per share, with a total value of A$811,242.00.

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.79.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products.

