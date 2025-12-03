NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.67% of NewJersey Resources worth $30,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in NewJersey Resources by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 23.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 1,715.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NewJersey Resources during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in NewJersey Resources by 112.1% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NewJersey Resources Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:NJR opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

NewJersey Resources Announces Dividend

NewJersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $336.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.30 million. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.180 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. NewJersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NJR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NewJersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewJersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

NewJersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

