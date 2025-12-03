NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $1.80 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00001947 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.18 billion and $216.52 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00015422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,281,553,173 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,202,633 coins. The Reddit community for NEAR Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/nearprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,281,496,381. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.82520349 USD and is up 9.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 596 active market(s) with $256,340,711.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

