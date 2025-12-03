Navcoin Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $54.79 thousand worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00037671 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00020667 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00012554 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00012712 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,743.98 or 0.32255345 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 78,361,080 coins. Navcoin’s official website is nav.io. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navio_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.