Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Naspers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 178,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 182,135 shares.The stock last traded at $12.30 and had previously closed at $12.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NPSNY has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Naspers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Naspers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Naspers presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
View Our Latest Report on Naspers
Naspers Price Performance
Naspers Company Profile
Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Naspers
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- The AI Boom Is Powering an Unexpected Stock Surge—And These 3 Companies Are Winning Big
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- The Bulls Are Back—Why Qualcomm Stock Is Gaining Strength Again
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Netflix Goes All In: The $70B Play to End the Streaming Wars
Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.