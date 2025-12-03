Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Naspers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 178,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 182,135 shares.The stock last traded at $12.30 and had previously closed at $12.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NPSNY has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Naspers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Naspers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Naspers presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Naspers alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Naspers

Naspers Price Performance

Naspers Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

(Get Free Report)

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.