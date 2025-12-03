Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Purchased by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,286 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $498,000. 111 Capital raised its position in Nasdaq by 67.0% in the second quarter. 111 Capital now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 18.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NDAQ opened at $88.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.48.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 19.90%.Nasdaq’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $179,767.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 84,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,779.60. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

