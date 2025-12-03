Michael Wooldridge Sells 1,192 Shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) Director Michael Wooldridge sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total transaction of $111,368.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,140.71. The trade was a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

UFPI stock opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.43. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 5.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UFPI. DA Davidson raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in UFP Industries by 15.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at about $603,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

