McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,126,449 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 537,850 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.58% of McDonald’s worth $1,205,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 84,271 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 28.9% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.2% during the second quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Pinkerton Wealth LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.57.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $301.10 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,430. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total transaction of $977,094.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,832.16. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,030 shares of company stock worth $12,240,570. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

