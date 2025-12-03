Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $553.50.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $485.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $527.00 target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 82 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 74 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
MDGL stock opened at $573.15 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $605.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -44.60 and a beta of -1.04.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($3.07). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 54.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.
