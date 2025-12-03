Longbow Finance SA Acquires 11,487 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Longbow Finance SA raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,484 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 7.1% of Longbow Finance SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $66,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,015 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 36,305 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 23,852 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,864,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the second quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $490.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $509.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $675.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.33.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

