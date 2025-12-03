Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 7,936 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 877.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 74.5% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 390.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY stock opened at $566.81 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.08 and a twelve month high of $573.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $548.15 and its 200-day moving average is $520.04.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $585.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,312.20. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

