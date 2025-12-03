Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,132 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 278.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 84.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 16,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $293,346.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 913,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,152,448. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $131,433.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 226,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,006.40. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 113,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,626 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Zacks Research upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE:CWAN opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $205.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.66 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 61.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

