Legal & General Group Plc Has $8.43 Million Stock Position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. $XERS

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,804,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,589 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $12,240,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,780,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 1,201,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 75.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,790,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 1,199,435 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 1,387.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,026,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 957,822 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 137.6% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 817,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Xeris Biopharma Stock Down 7.0%

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beth Hecht sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $116,835.67. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,320,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,433.76. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marla Persky sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $119,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 142,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,240. This trade represents a 9.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 72,076 shares of company stock valued at $533,217 in the last 90 days. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on XERS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XERS

Xeris Biopharma Profile

(Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.