Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Position in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. $ZVRA

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 935,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,940 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.71% of Zevra Therapeutics worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZVRA. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $99,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $125,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $210,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 222,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,213.12. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.85. The stock has a market cap of $459.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.40% and a net margin of 4.33%.The company had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

