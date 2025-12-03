Lawrence Steinman Purchases 133,333 Shares of Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Stock

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Steinman bought 133,333 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $99,999.75. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 199,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,768.25. The trade was a 200.93% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTTA opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.21.

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pasithea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Pasithea Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTTA. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 193,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Pasithea Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics by 43.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,483 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.

