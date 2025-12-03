Kosmos Energy Ltd. $KOS Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,464,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,145,057 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.35% of Kosmos Energy worth $11,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KOS opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $509.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $310.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KOS shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

