JT Stratford LLC Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

JT Stratford LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87,524 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its position in PayPal by 52.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.69.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.22%.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $860,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,799.21. This represents a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,432,524. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

