JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.36 and last traded at $52.2950, with a volume of 248726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22.

Get JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 99.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,467,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142,064 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,196,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,281,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 88.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after buying an additional 116,200 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,958,000.

About JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.