JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 116,251 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.30% of SEI Investments worth $33,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $1,175,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,340,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 173.7% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 34,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 21,643 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Research cut SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.0%

SEIC opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. SEI Investments Company has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.81.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $578.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.75 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.09%.The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $856,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 75,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,479,408.06. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $864,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,189.22. This trade represents a 38.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

